Barcelona consider extending Ansu Fati contract until 2030

Ansu Fati has had a tough time of things in recent years, but his undying commitment to succeed at Barcelona could soon net him a long-term contract, which would given him an increased opportunity of convincing club officials of his ability to make a difference in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Fati had looked like getting a second chance at Barcelona when Flick arrived last summer, but his hopes faded quickly as injuries prevented him from establishing himself. In recent months, it has seemed like a departure was inevitable, with reports that a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards.

Fati could have left Barcelona during the winter transfer window, but he turned down every opportunity that came his way as he is determined to succeed in Catalonia. But despite being told that he would not be playing if he remained at the club, there is a frustration within his circle at the lack of opportunities that have come the way of the 22-year-old forward.

Barcelona would ideally love to sell Fati, but they understand that he is likely to turn down any opportunities because he wants to succeed where he is now. They are desperate to get his wages off the books, but because that does not look like happening anytime soon, a solution has been proposed.

As per Sport, Barcelona are considering proposing a new five-year contract to Fati, which would come with a significant wage reduction. His current deal ends in 2027, and the money that he will earn over the next two years (€26m) is what the club wants to spread over the entirety of next contract, which would allow a lot of money to be saved in the short term.

It remains to be seen whether Fati goes for this, but there is little downside to him taking it. If he were to refuse, he would almost certainly be leaving Barcelona in 2027 at the earliest when his current contract runs out.