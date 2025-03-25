Barcelona “reach agreement” to sign Spanish right-back

Right-back is one of the positions that Hansi Flick wants addressed by Barcelona in the summer, and it looks like it has already been solved by sporting director Deco, who has reportedly moved quick to reach an agreement with one of the Catalan club’s long-standing targets.

Last summer, Barcelona also looked to address the right-back position, but it was deemed impossible due to the club’s well-documented financial woes. And one of the players that they tried to sign was Marc Pubill, and this was confirmed by the player himself.

Pubill is considered a very talented young right-back, and he played an important role in Spain’s Olympic Games triumph last summer. Barcelona have been watching him from before then, and they have also tracked his progress in Segunda this season, where he has been playing for Almeria.

Barcelona want someone that can compete with Jules Kounde better than Hector Fort has managed this season, and Pubill could be the player to do that. And according to Sara Escriu (via ED), they have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the 21-year-old. On top of this, it is reported that Barcelona and Almeria are very close to finalising a deal for Pubill, with final details being the only thing standing between its completion.

Pubill is a top prospect, and if Barcelona can secure a financially-viable deal to bring him to the club in the summer, it would be excellent business. He and Fort can undoubtedly be the long-term right-back options for the Catalans, and for right now, he is very capable of competing with Kounde.

It remains to be seen whether Pubill does end up making the move to Barcelona in the summer. There are bound to be several teams competing to sign him this summer, so it is smart thinking from Deco to go early.