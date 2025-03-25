Angel Correa
Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid remain uncertain over forward as ‘negotiations advanced’ over summer move

Angel Correa has never been a de facto starter since arriving at Atletico Madrid as a teenager, but that does not mean to say that he is not valued by his club or his manager. However just after passing his thirtieth birthday, Correa may finally look for a bigger role.

The quintessential super-sub, Correa has given Diego Simeone and Atletico plenty of value coming off the bench and rotating out with other options over the years, but once again this year has seen strong performances fall short of a starting spot. This summer he will have just a year left on his deal, and so far there has been little suggestion that a new one is in the post.

According to Diario AS, who cite sources in Argentina and Mexico, Correa is in advanced negotiations over a move to Tigres in Mexico. That said, Atletico have not heard from the Mexican giants nor from Correa. Previously, amid interest at various points from Saudi Arabia, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and far in the past AC Milan, Los Rojiblancos have always demanded a minimum of €25m for his signature, but given his contract situation, that seems improbable now. Marca also report the same, and they add that Correa’s mind is also on the 2026 World Cup, perhaps feeling that he must secure more game time in order to remain in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

This season Correa has played 39 games, scoring seven times and giving five assists, still playing an important role despite the additions of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. In particular, Correa is responsible for late winners against Paris Saint-Germain and Athletic Club, as well as an equaliser in the Madrid derby in La Liga. Atletico will struggle to find a better option off the bench, but financially, it may make sense for them to thank Correa for his services – although any decision may well hinge on Antoine Griezmann’s future too.

Tags Angel Correa Atletico Madrid Club Leon Tigres

