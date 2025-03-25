Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has been an afterthought for Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of the season, but the Turkish starlet is showing no sign of being discouraged by his lack of game time. The 20-year-old has reaffirmed his desire to make it at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On Sunday he had his first start in the month of March against Hungary, as he scored in Turkiye’s 3-0 victory. He also got involved in a very public spat with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, a sign that he has lost none of his confidence. After the game, he explained that he was looking forward to the final stretch of the season.

“We’re ready to fight for all three titles until the end of the season, and that’s going to be exciting. Madrid always fights to win every game and every title. Personally, my only desire is to play in every game and help my team win every title,” he told Marca.

His lack of game time has made his future a talking point though, and the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure in the summer should he not receive a bigger role. Guler explained that he was still committed to following the club’s development plan though.

“Real Madrid gave me a plan, and I still believe in it. I’m sure I’ll succeed at Real Madrid; I’ve even bought a house in Madrid. I work very hard and I’m always ready to play, as you could see in this match against Hungary.”

“I love Real Madrid fans, and their support means a lot to me. I’m very grateful. I came to Real Madrid to play and be an important part of this team. And I won’t stop fighting until I achieve that.”

That said, he is facing an uphill battle to do so in the near future. Ancelotti is reportedly unimpressed with what he has seen from Guler when he has been given opportunities. Already Los Blancos are receiving enquiries about him for the summer, and there will be no lack of offers if he does decide to leave.