Agent Jorge Mendes alerts Barcelona to potential €20m income

Barcelona look to have centred their finances on ensuring that they can hang onto their best players in the coming years rather than spending big in the next summer or two. However every sale they can make will be invaluable in their efforts to increase their salary limit, and agent Jorge Mendes has informed the Catalan giants that they could be in for some windfall.

Mendes met with Barcelona Director of Football Deco and President Joan Laporta in Lisbon earlier this month, where they discussed a number of topics. Among them were a new contract for Lamine Yamal, and the future of Ansu Fati, which looks to be far from Camp Nou beyond this summer.

However Mendes also mentioned that the Blaugrana could be in for an influx of money from the Portuguese capital soon. Newcastle United, Arsenal and AC Milan have all shown interest in former player Francisco Trincao, and there have even been reports that Manchester United have decided to move for him. That is according to Sport, who say that Mendes explained the situation to Barcelona, and the fact that they could be in for over €20m.

The Blaugrana retain a 50% sell-on clause on Trincao, having sold the 25-year-old to Sporting CP two summers ago for combined €10m in loan and transfer fees. The implication being that Trincao could be on the move for more than €40m in the summer transfer window.

Even with that boost, Barcelona still stand to make a loss of nearly €1m on Trincao, depending on the fee, having spent just under €31m to bring him in from Braga in 2020. Nevertheless, it could be crucial for Barcelona, after it was revealed in recent hours that they are at threat of exceeding their salary limit once again this summer, without taking into account any potential signings.