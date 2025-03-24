Real Sociedad eyeing summer agreement with Premier League club

Real Sociedad have had a poor season, and because of this, it would be no surprise if they had a very busy summer transfer window. One piece of business that they are eyeing up regards a player that they already have on their books, and the idea is to keep him in Donostia-San Sebastian on a permanent basis.

Last summer, La Real parted ways with Robin Le Normand, who had been their prized central defender. In the end, they replaced him with Nayef Aguerd, who arrived on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United, where he had been considered surplus to requirements.

Since arriving at La Real, Aguerd has been a shining light. He has looked assured in defence alongside Igor Zubeldia, and this has delighted with club officials, who are now looking into the possibility of retaining his services on a permanent basis, as reported by ED.

As part of the agreement between La Real and West Ham last summer, there was no buy clause added in, which means that the Basque side must negotiate in order to keep the Moroccan international. The problem that they are set to face is that the Premier League club are said to be keen to bring back Aguerd as he is projected to be in the plans of head coach Graham Potter, who arrived after the player had left for Donostia San-Sebastian last summer.

However, the player’s will could carry weight. If Aguerd tells West Ham that he wants to stay at La Real, they could be forced into negotiating a deal. For now, all parties are concentrating on the season run-in, but this matter is one that is expected to be addressed at the start of the summer.