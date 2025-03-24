Real Madrid have had to rethink a number of their plans in the transfer market over the last 12 months, after seemingly adding Kylian Mbappe to a squad that had won the Champions League and La Liga double. Los Blancos will likely go into the transfer market for several players this summer.

The only one who they feel is more or less done is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold though, with the right-back’s signature seemingly the only thing missing for a deal to be confirmed. That should go someway to easing the absence of Dani Carvajal, as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury and turns 33, and potentially return Fede Valverde back to midfield.

However the other side of the defence remains shrouded in uncertainty regarding the future. Los Blancos had planned to bring in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, having opened talks with his camp around a year ago, but the Bavarian giants ended up agreeing to a contract renewal. Relevo say that Ferland Mendy has as many doubters as he does believers at the club, despite renewing his contract until 2027 earlier in the season, primarily due to his fitness and lack of offensive prowess.+

Fran Garcia also has a contract until 2027, and while he has improved his performances this season, Los Blancos do not see him as a starting calibre option. The same outlet say that as a result, Real Madrid have restarted their search for a new long-term solution to the position. They say that contact has already been opened with various names on their shortlist to establish what their situation is.

Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, for whom Real Madrid have a €9m buyback option on, has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. He could also be sold on at a profit though, and for now, it remains unclear whether he is seen as a potential starter by Los Blancos, or more like Garcia.