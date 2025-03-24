Real Madrid on alert after Thibaut Courtois injury in Belgium warm-up

Real Madrid have been battling injuries to key players all season, but few absences are felt more at the Santiago Bernabeu than that of Thibaut Courtois. For many the best in the world in his position, the 32-year-old returned to international duty with Belgium this week after the departure of previous coach Domenico Tedesco, with whom he was involved in an argument with. It has already taken its toll though.

Courtois returned in goal last week in the first leg between the two sides in their Nations League relegation play-off in League A, with the Belgian side falling to a 3-1 defeat in Murcia. However with Courtois about to play on home soil in Genk, the veteran pulled up in the warm-up. Mats Sels would end up taking his place in the starting XI, and Belgium managed a 3-0 win and a 4-3 aggregate victory courtesy of a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Leandro Trossard.

It is believed that Courtois has a muscle strain, and decided against playing as a precaution. Los Blancos will be waiting nervously to carry out further tests and understand if there is any damage though. Relevo explain that Courtois has been experiencing pain in the rotular ligament in his knee throughout the season, and that was the reason behind him being rested against Rayo Vallecano two weeks ago, and has also been dealing with muscle discomfort at times too.

This season Courtois has missed two Champions League games and three La Liga clashes, including the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu through muscle issues, with Ukraine’s Andriy Lunin a more than capable substitute. Lunin has also been in action throughout the Copa del Rey, and played against Rayo when Courtois was rested. While Lunin has generally played well, ultimately the quality of Courtois will always be missed.