Real Madrid move away from Martin Zubimendi as new target is lined up

Real Madrid have been linked with Martin Zubimendi in recent weeks, although it appears that they are not quite as interested in him as Arsenal, who are desperate to bring the Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder to North London.

Arsenal are said to be in advanced talks to sign Zubimendi, and they are prepared to pay the €60m that La Real are asking for to make a sale happen. In Real Madrid’s eyes, this fee is not worth it for the 26-year-old, and while they believe that he is a player that improves their first team squad, they would rather look to sign a younger star, as has been their transfer policy in recent years.

Not only that, Sport say that Real Madrid would prefer to sign a creative midfielder rather than a pivot, and one player that they have their eyes on in this regard is Rayan Cherki, who has been a sensation for Lyon in the last couple of years.

Cherki, who is only 21, has had a fine season, and on the back of this, interest has started to grow in his services. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be very interested in prising him away from their Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, who would likely demand a fee above the €30m market value that the French star has.

Real Madrid’s midfield struggles have been apparent this season, and it has not stemmed from a lack of creativity, but rather a lack of defensive reinforcement, which is why the signing of Zubimendi is one that would make sense. In terms of Cherki, his arrival would mean that he would need to compete with Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, who is barely playing himself this season. As such, it would be a surprise if the young Frenchman was sought.