Real Madrid convinced by move for Dean Huijsen – first steps taken

If there was a headline from Spain’s double-header against the Netherlands in the Nations League, it was Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old defender, playing against the country of his birth, Huijsen did not looked phased, and Real Madrid have now been heavily linked with a move for the newly capped Spain international.

Last week Huijsen declared that he was proud to be linked to Real Madrid, amid reports that he was a fan of Los Blancos too. The Bournemouth centre-back is believed to be pleased with links to the Spanish champions, and has a €60m release clause valid for this summer. Over the weekend it was revealed that Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United were interested in Huijsen, while Bayern Munich have also sent their scouts to watch Huijsen, an illustration of the intense competition for him.

Ig Lamine Yamal: "Pants down, goal scored, penalty missed and intobthe semi-finals… vamos, Spain." pic.twitter.com/R0RJdPheh8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 24, 2025

According to Sport, Barcelona are also following his development, and have an interest in him. However the club that are making the initial moves to sign Huijsen remains Real Madrid. They say that he has convinced Los Blancos of a move for him with his performances for Spain, and they have already sounded out his camp about just that – to which they received a positive response.

More detail is given by Marca, who note that Los Blancos have started putting the wheels in motion for a move, as they are keen not to fall behind in the race for Huijsen. While their recruitment department were already on board with the player’s ability, the hierarchy at Real Madrid were convinced by what they saw from the teenager in a high-pressure situation against the Netherlands.

They believe him to be a strategic signing to guarantee the future of the position at the club alongside Raul Asencio. However they still need to take some decisions ahead of the summer, as adding Huijsen would leave Los Blancos with five starting quality central defenders in David Alaba, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Asencio. In theory, all were earmarked to remain at the club next year.

Given the injuries that Real Madrid have suffered in the last few years at the position, Carlo Ancelotti might not argue that this is not such a bad idea. However Los Blancos have been desperate to avoid wasting resources in recent years, and although Asencio will likely be a lesser cost, paying Alaba, Militao, Huijsen and Rudiger would certainly see plenty of money remaining on the bench.