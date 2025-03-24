There are no shortage of players keen to sign for Real Madrid, and no few agents desperate to get their clients to the Santiago Bernabeu either. That results in Los Blancos receiving plenty of offers of willing footballers, albeit rarely from their rivals for the top prizes.

Yet that is the case with Manuel Akanji. The Swiss defender has spent much of the last few seasons competing against Real Madrid to lift the Champions League, but Marca explain that Akanji has offered himself as an option for Real Madrid this summer. City manager Pep Guardiola is planning an overhaul of the squad in the summer, and Akanji himself believes that it is time for a fresh challenge, and thus is on the hunt for his next club.

The Madrid-based daily explain that Los Blancos have no intention of moving for Akanji though. Real Madrid have suffered significantly from injuries in their backline over the last two seasons with serious knee problems affecting Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Eder Militao. They did try to sign central defender Leny Yoro last summer too, and it was only injuries that led to the emergence of Raul Asencio this season.

Nevertheless, Akanji does not fit the signing policy of Los Blancos. While he is versatile, with two years left on his contract, he will not be free. Real Madrid have made a point of only spending money on young players, instead recruiting established players as free agents. At 29 years of age, Akanji is very much the latter.

That offer comes at the same time as plenty of admiring glances directed the way of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with a number of clubs interested in activating his €60m release clause this summer, including Real Madrid. They have already made initial contacts with Huijsen and his camp, who appears to be keen on a move.