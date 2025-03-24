Barcelona, like many sides, are currently in the planning phase for next season, and are in contact with various targets ahead of a potential move. However the Catalan giants are operating with an added handicap in that they are not sure how much money, or more pertinently, how much space they will have in their salary limit to spend on new additions.

That adds a degree of uncertainty both for the Barcelona management and for potential recruits, no doubt keeping the door open for alternatives. One such case is Jonathan Tah. The Bayer Leverkusen defender is out of contract in the summer, and has decided against a contract renewal, while Barcelona’s other main competition for his signature was previously Bayern Munich, who have publicly declared they are no longer interested.

Jonathan Tah is waiting for clarity from Barcelona. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are positioning themselves to make him a proposal. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 24, 2025

However the centre-back position at Barcelona remains uncertain. While Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez will continue, the futures of Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are yet to be resolved. Although it is believed that Tah has agreed terms with Barcelona, and recently claimed that his signing is a ‘matter of time’, if the Uruguayan remains, it seems unlikely that Tah would join.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have taken an interest in his situation. Both Premier League sides are keen to strengthen their defence next season, and have been in contact with his camp in order to find out more about a potential signing. Liverpool of course have star defender Virgil van Dijk out of contract in the summer.

Reports from Spain have claimed that Araujo has an ‘affordable’ €65m release clause valid for the opening ten days of the transfer market, after the 26-year-old signed a deal until 2031 in January. He has claimed that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but his decision could hinge on whether he plays a key role under Flick, with Cubarsi and Martinez both ahead of him in the pecking order so far.