La Liga side looking to poach Real Madrid academy scout

Leganes are in a tricky position at this stage of the season, as they seek to plan ahead for next season. Los Pepineros currently sit in 18th spot in La Liga, level on points with Alaves, but behind on goal difference, and are unsure whether they will start next season in Primera or Segunda.

While manager Borja Jimenez is generally regarded to have gotten the most out of his players this season, the hierarchy at Leganes are keen to see a sea change next season in terms of recruitment. It has already been announced that Sporting Director Txema Indias will be leaving at the end of the season, although he continues to work on the squad for next season.

According to Relevo, Leganes have already profiled the new regime they want; a new sporting director from abroad, and a technical secretary from Spain. They will also seek to focus more heavily on big data in their recruitment efforts going forward. In the frame for the sporting director role is former Huddersfield Town, Liverpool and Norwich City transfer guru Stuart Webber, who has been out of work since leaving the latter in 2023, although he is not the favourite.

For the Technical Secretary role, Leganes could look to poach one of the best pairs of eyes at overbearing neighbours Real Madrid. Andres Pardo was the Head of Academy Scouting at Villarreal before joining Los Blancos in the same role, and he is also an option. He has a good relationship with several Leganes directors, and his son plays for the academy side at Butarque.

Owner Jeff Luhnow has made it clear that he is keen to chase edges in terms of how they recruit and work in several interviews, and after the influx of money from a season in La Liga, it appears this is the next step in that development. Los Pepineros will no doubt be laser-focused on survival ahead of all else first though.