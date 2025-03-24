Barcelona have made the full-back position one of their priorities for the summer transfer market, and it appears Director of Football Deco is beginning to get his ducks in a row regarding possible moves. A new favourite for that position has emerged.

The Blaugrana have primarily been linked to three right-backs over the past year; AS Monaco’s Vanderson, Almeria’s Marc Pubill and Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu. However Sport report that Deco is most keen on the Brazilian, who he has been tracking since the player’s time at Gremio. The 23-year-old has a blend of physical ability, technical and offensive prowess, and understanding of the game that make him Deco’s favoured option.

The same outlet explain that manager Hansi Flick has given the green light to a deal for Vanderson, whom he also sees capable of playing an important role for the club were he to join. The fact he can also operate as a left-back on occasion is important too. Deco has reportedly opened talks with his agents, and the first steps have been ‘very positive’, although figures for a transfer or wages were not discussed. The Blaugrana are still unaware of how much money they will have to spend in the summer, and thus will not make a formal move until the summer comes around.

On the other hand, MD say that Vanderson is primarily a potential long-term replacement for Jules Kounde, rather than a back-up. The Blaugrana have opened talks over a new deal with the Frenchman (out of contract in 2027), but they say that if Kounde agrees to a renewal, then Barcelona will move for a cheaper option than Vanderson. If he does not, then a move for the Brazilian is on the cards, while Flamengo’s Wesley, at 21 years of age and with a reported price tag of €35m, would be another target in that line of thinking.

If Kounde signs a new deal, then MD believe that Barcelona will look for a cheaper option to fill in at right-back or left-back behind the France international and Alejandro Balde. Pubill, Ratiu, and Oscar Mingueza are options on their shortlist that belong to this second plan.

Recent reports have stated that Kounde has already reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona over a new deal. Given Barcelona have been heavily linked with a big-money move for a left winger, namely Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, their budget for the right-back area is likely to be limited if they can pull that off. Vanderson has been linked with a number of Premier League sides in recent years too, and was linked to Barcelona before Deco took up his role.