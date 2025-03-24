It has not been the easiest first season for Endrick Felipe at Real Madrid, with chances having come few and far between for the talented Brazilian teenager, who make his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Endrick has made 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but the cast majority of those have come as a substitute. Despite this, he has still managed to score six goals across all competitions.

Endrick’s lack of prominence at Real Madrid has led to speculation on a possible loan departure during the summer, and although the club is not considering it at this stage, the player himself could do so if it means that he has a better chance of being included in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he revealed during a recent interview (via Relevo).

“The truth is that I am very afraid of not being in the World Cup. I have that fear. Because it’s a dream of mine. It’s difficult to say, because I want to be at the World Cup and help Brazil win their sixth title. Whenever I play, I can show my level to be in the national team. I hope that next year I can be in the national team and, God willing, we win the World Cup.”

Endrick was called up by Brazil for the current international break, but only as a late inclusion following Neymar Junior’s withdrawal. And the 18-year-old also revealed that he has found it difficult at Real Madrid this season due to his lack of opportunities.

“Of course it’s difficult to be at the biggest club in the world, with the best players, and not have the opportunity to play always.”

It’s unclear whether Endrick will be afforded more opportunities by Carlo Ancelotti between now and the end of the season, but if not, it would be no surprise to see the striker push for a loan move in the summer in order to play regularly.