Barcelona manager Hansi Flick may well have sighed at the sight of Spain-Netherlands going to extra time on Sunday night, ensuring extra minutes for the likes of Ferran Torres, Pedri and Lamine Yamal. With their rearranged clash with Osasuna to take place on Thursday night, the German manager will likely send out the resources he has that are in condition to play.

With Raphinha and Ronald Araujo in action late into the night on Tuesday for Brazil and Uruguay respectively, the best that can be hoped for them is that they make the bench at Montjuic. Meanwhile concern has grown over the fitness of Robert Lewandowski. The 36-year-old forward sustained a muscle strain against Lithuania last Friday, but is unlikely to play against Malta this evening as a result. He will however stay with his national team for the occasion, and will return on Monday night to be back in training on Tuesday morning for Barcelona.

However increasingly it appears Torres may start in his stead against Osasuna. On the flipside, Inigo Martinez trained with the group for some of Monday’s session, and is looking good to be back fit for Thursday’s clash, as is central defensive partner Pau Cubarsi. He missed the second leg of Spain-Netherlands as a precaution after an ankle strain, but appears to have avoided injury. After 48 hours of rest, he is also set to return to training on Tuesday say Diario AS.

Pedri: "It's one of the moments I'm enjoying the most due to continuity and confidence. It's one of the seasons I am enjoying the most, my teammates make it very easy for me, and I hope to continue enjoying and winning." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 24, 2025

On the other hand, Osasuna are also looking at absences, as Monday commenced training without Bryan Zaragoza and Unai Garcia through muscle problems. Meanwhile Enzo Boyomo, who is also in action on Tuesday night with Cameroon against Libya, will reportedly fly to Istanbul on Tuesday night, and then to Madrid on Wednesday, before heading directly to Barcelona so as to be available for Vicente Moreno.

Los Rojillo were the first side in La Liga to beat Barcelona this season, thumping them 4-2 at El Sadar in September. However Osasuna have struggled of late, and have just one win to their names since November, which has seen them slide down the table. Barcelona know that Thursday is their chance to maintain a three-point advantage over Real Madrid with a win, and they face Girona on Sunday.