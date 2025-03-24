Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was not having a memorable quarter-final of the Nations League with Spain against the Netherlands, but the 17-year-old has made it a habit to show when his sides need him most. His goal in extra time will stand the test of time though, and he kept the receipts for a certain Dutchman with Real Madrid links.

Lamine Yamal was the author of an incredible third goal for Spain on Sunday night, giving them the lead in extra time in a Nations League quarter-final that would end 5-5 on aggregate. La Roja then squeezed past the Netherlands on penalties after Donyell Malen’s effort was saved by Unai Simon, and Pedri converted his in sudden death.

Before the match, former Dutch international and Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart had commented that he was not a fan of Lamine Yamal’s attitude.

“It seemed like Yamal didn’t take well to facing Hato. These are things I pay attention to: I see things that start to bother me a little. Trousers a little lower, not putting in much effort, slightly superficial gestures… That’s when I think: if you’re so young, you should be happy with every minute you play for Spain,” MD quote.

“No matter how good you are: at that age, you have to prove it every minute and in every game. But that doesn’t change the fact that Hato simply had him in his pocket.”

After his goal in extra time, the 17-year-old stopped mid-celebration to lower his shorts, and was copied by Nico Williams. Following the game, he took to social media to chastise van der Vaart too.

“Trousers low, a goal, a missed penality and IN THE SEMI-FINALS HEHEHEHE LET’S GO SPAIN!’, he posted on his Instagram, including screenshots of van der Vaart’s face.

Lamine Yamal has shown little sign of backing away from challenges thrown his way, or criticism of him. After being questioned for his lack of goals recently, he scored against Benfica before the international break in the Champions League, and then grabbed the winner against Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga encounter. He also jinked past Adrien Rabiot in Euro 2024 last summer in the semi-finals against France, after the Olympique Marseille midfielder had questioned how good he really was, posting about it on social media too.