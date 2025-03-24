Barcelona not yet considering €25m bargain option to sign 26 G/A winger

Barcelona look set to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, and attack is one of the areas that intends to be addressed by sporting director Deco. The idea is for a big-name left winger to be brought in, but there is also a chance that cover is added for Lamine Yamal on the right.

And if that were to happen, one of the best bets for Barcelona could be a familiar face: Francisco Trincao. The 25-year-old signed for the Catalan side back in 2020, but after one season in the first team, and back-to-back loan spells at Wolves and Sporting CP, he was sold to the latter three years later.

And it is at Sporting that Trincao has started to deliver on the potential that made Barcelona sign him from Braga. This season, he has scored 11 times and registered 15 assists, with two of those goals coming in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

As per Marca, Barcelona have the option to re-sign Trincao for a fee between €20-25m. While this is considered to be a bargain for one of the fasting up-and-coming wingers in Europe, the Catalans are not yet thinking about whether to trigger the buy-back clause in their agreement with Sporting.

It is expected that a number of top European clubs will make a move for Trincao in the summer, and if they do so, Barcelona would be in the money. They have 50% of the player’s rights on top of the buy-back clause, so they would be entitled to half of any transfer fee that the Portuguese side receive.

In terms of a backup right winger, there would not be too many around that would be as good as Trincao, especially when considering the cost. However, it would be a surprise if Barcelona moved to sign him, given that their funds are limited for the summer due to their financial problems.