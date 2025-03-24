Frenkie de Jong had looked destined to leave Barcelona earlier this season, but now looks set to stay – although his future could still be open depending on the outcome of upcoming contract negotiations.

Upon returning from a five-month injury lay-off earlier in the campaign, de Jong struggled for form, and that led him to being a bench player for Hansi Flick. However, he has turned his fortunes around in recent weeks, and now he is considered to be part of the “gala XI”, alongside Pedri and Dani Olmo in midfield.

And because of this, de Jong now looks destined to remain at Barcelona – and in the process, he should sign a new contract too. Negotiations with sporting director Deco are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with both parties keen for an agreement to be finalised before the end of the season.

There is hope that contract talks will be smoother than they have been in the past between Barcelona and de Jong, although the club could throw in a curveball with the Dutchman’s new release clause. As per Sport, Deco is considering repeating the trick that he used with Ronald Araujo by making it affordable for clubs to sign de Jong, who would then have the choice whether to stay or leave.

The figure that is being discussed for de Jong’s new release clause is €80m, which is a figure that could tempt the multiple Premier League clubs that have had the 27-year-old on their radar in recent months.

De Jong has proven his worth to Barcelona in recent months, but it does make sense that they do not consider him to be non-transferable. This would be a smart way to keep the option of a sale very open, but it remains to be seen whether the player is in agreement.