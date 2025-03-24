Atletico Madrid register interest in Tottenham Hotspur star

Atletico Madrid are aiming to have another successful summer transfer window in 2025, and they could look to the Premier League in their bid to address one of the positions that Diego Simeone wants looked at before the start of next season.

In recent weeks, Atleti have been linked with numerous players. A new left-back would be needed if Reinildo Mandava moves on, and a possible replacement could be Alvaro Carreras, while club bosses also believe that Alex Baena is a player that should be brought to the Metropolitano.

Left-back and left midfield are certainly areas that could be addressed this summer, but as per Relevo, Atleti are clear that the priority is for a new central defender and central midfielder to be signed during the transfer window.

And for the latter position, one of the players that Atleti have added to their shortlist ahead of the summer is Rodrigo Bentancur. According to the report, their interest is in its early stages, but there has been contacts made to find out whether a deal would be possible.

Bentancur is a player that fits perfectly into Simeone’s aggressive style of play, and the fact that international teammate Jose Maria Gimenez is already at the club makes it a more attractive proposition for him – and it also gives Atleti an advantage.

Bentancur sees his Tottenham Hotspur contract expire at the end of next season, and if no agreement on a new deal arrives before the summer, Atleti could use the uncertainty to make their move. However, it will not be easy, as he is considered to be an important player in North London.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti can land Bentancur, but for now, he is one option of many that is being considered at the offices of the Metropolitano.