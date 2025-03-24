Atletico Madrid have advantage over Arsenal in race to sign Joan Garcia

Espanyol appear resigned to losing Joan Garcia this summer, although they could allowed the chance to keep him for one more season by Atletico Madrid.

Garcia has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and because of this, he has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs across Europe. Barcelona are one, but the team that are said to be most interested are Arsenal, who have been following the 23-year-old since they missed out on signing him last summer.

Arsenal are the team most likely to make a move for Garcia in the summer, but they could be joined by Atleti, who are eyeing a deal during the transfer window, as reported by Ruben Uria (via ED).

Atleti value Garcia very highly, and they see him as being an ideal candidate to succeed Jan Oblak, their current number one. However, they do not intend to replace the Slovenian shot-stopper just yet, and because of this, they would be willing to agree a deal that would see the Spaniard remain at Espanyol for another season.

This is a deal that would undoubtedly favour Espanyol, who have been reliant on Garcia this season – and they will continue to do so between now and the end of the campaign as they aim to avoid relegation from La Liga. And because of this, it gives Atleti an advantage in terms of securing a more favourable deal with Los Pericos, given that Arsenal would be signing the goalkeeper with the idea of bringing him to North London with immediate effect.

It will be very interesting to see how Garcia’s situation plays out over the summer. Arsenal are currently favourites to sign him, but Atleti cannot be ruled out – especially if they proceed with plans for the aforementioned deal.