“April will be…” – Update on Trent Alexander-Arnold situation amid Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid are hoping to finalise Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival in the summer, but as of yet, they have not managed to do so, which leaves Liverpool will a small window of hope of retaining their prized right-back.

However, that hope that Liverpool have is starting to get extinguished, with head coach Arne Slot seemingly resigned to losing the England international at the end of the season. What’s more, Real Madrid are said to be very confident of finalising an agreement in the coming weeks, even if nothing is sorted now.

Alexander-Arnold sees his Liverpool contract expire is just over three months’ time, but despite this, there is no panic from his side. Real Madrid are also calm, although movement is expected to come soon, with Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto providing an update on the situation.

“April will be an important month for his future, but you know that for Real Madrid, it is an absolute priority and the issue is advanced.”

Alexander-Arnold is one of the signings that Real Madrid are desperate to close. They see him as being their long-term right-back, which is a position that has been needed given that Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are both coming towards the end of their respective playing careers.

Real Madrid will hope that Alexander-Arnold is one of multiple big-name arrivals this summer. In recent weeks, they have increased their interest in Dean Huijsen, who is the preferred candidate to strengthen their options in the centre of defence. Meanwhile, a new central midfielder could also be brought in, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi said to be a leading target.

It promises to be a relatively busy summer for Real Madrid, who will be hoping to improve from their efforts during the current campaign. For now, their efforts are on Alexander-Arnold, and also on-field matters.