WATCH: The Netherlands find second equaliser against Spain

Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, and extra time is on the cards as the visitors have equalised for the second time in this quarter-final second leg match-up.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands dragged themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it was scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

Oyarzabal scored his second of the night to put Spain back in front with just over 20 minutes to go, but now the Dutch have equalised again soon after as Ian Maatsen has found the back of the net.

Maatsen acerta um belo chute cruzado. Tudo igual: Espanha 2×2 Holanda (ida: 2×2)#NationsLeaguepic.twitter.com/n6YpqFnE62 — Papo de Boleiros 🇧🇷 (@_papoboleiros) March 23, 2025

🤯 La puso Maatsen que ni con dos porteros se paraba. ¡Golazo de Países Bajos y España tiene que volver a remar para estar en semifinales de la #NationsLeague! 📺 DIRECTO | La 1 y https://t.co/1AFP5IDNRi pic.twitter.com/oVmbbxyMy1 — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 23, 2025

More work is needed from Spain if they are to book their place in the last four of the UEFA Nations League.