Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, but they have now been pegged back in the second leg of their quarter-final clash, which is being held at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands have now managed to drag themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it has been scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Spain 1-1 Netherlands | Memphis Depay MEMPHIS DEPAY HAS EQUALIZED FOR NETHERLANDS!pic.twitter.com/qem72bprpB — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 23, 2025

Penalti por agarrón de Le Normand y Memphis que devuelve la igualdad al marcador. ¡Vuelta al empate en esta eliminatoria! #SeleccionRTVE 📺 DIRECTO | La 1 y https://t.co/1AFP5IDg1K pic.twitter.com/qNG9PC6jYd — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 23, 2025

It’s a cool penalty from Depay, and Spain must now find a response if they are to go through to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals at the expense of the Dutch.