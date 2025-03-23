Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, but they may need to do it on penalties as the visitors have equalised for a third time in this quarter-final second leg clash at the Mestalla.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands dragged themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it was scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

Oyarzabal scored his second of the night to put Spain back in front with just over 20 minutes to go, but the Dutch equalised again soon after as Ian Maatsen found the back of the net.

That meant extra time was required, and in the 103rd minute, La Roja went for a third time as Lamine Yamal struck, but they have been pegged back yet again as Xavi Simons has scored from the penalty spot.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Spain 3-3 Netherlands | Xavi Simons XAVI SIMONS EQUALIZES IN THE 109TH MINUTE OF EXTRA TIME !!!!!!!! 5-5 ON AGGREGATE !!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/dPNpLue7mI — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 23, 2025

😅 Y Países Bajos lo vuelve a empatar. Tercera vez que los de Koeman remontan un gol en contra ante España hoy. #SeleccionRTVE 📱 Ven a vivir el final de la segunda parte de la prórroga en La 1 y desde https://t.co/1AFP5IDg1K pic.twitter.com/ClQoG4JWCe — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 23, 2025

Unai Simon is beaten for the second time from the spot, and now a penalty shoot-out looks inevitable at the Mestalla.