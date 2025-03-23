La Liga

WATCH: The Netherlands equalise again in extra time as Spain set for penalty shoot-out

Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, but they may need to do it on penalties as the visitors have equalised for a third time in this quarter-final second leg clash at the Mestalla.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands dragged themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it was scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

Oyarzabal scored his second of the night to put Spain back in front with just over 20 minutes to go, but the Dutch equalised again soon after as Ian Maatsen found the back of the net.

That meant extra time was required, and in the 103rd minute, La Roja went for a third time as Lamine Yamal struck, but they have been pegged back yet again as Xavi Simons has scored from the penalty spot.

Unai Simon is beaten for the second time from the spot, and now a penalty shoot-out looks inevitable at the Mestalla.

Posted by

Tags Spain the Netherlands UEFA Nations League Xavi Simons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News