Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, and they are closing in on this after re-taking the lead in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands dragged themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it was scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

Now, Oyarzabal has scored his second of the night to put Spain back in front with just over 20 minutes to go.

OYARZABAL JUEGA PARA LA GENTE QUE SABE DE FÚTBOL DOBLETE pic.twitter.com/9FO6Vx9rox — Álex (@LxoMessismoFCB) March 23, 2025

💥DALE ESPACIOS A ESPAÑA Y TE HACE ESTO Lamine crea, Nico rompe y Oyarzabal que define para volver a poner a España por delante. #SeleccionRTVE ➡️ https://t.co/1AFP5IDg1K pic.twitter.com/xnQvdgc1oc — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 23, 2025

It’s great work in the build-up from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and Oyarzabal has applied the finish. As things stand, Spain are on their way into the last four of the UEFA Nations League.