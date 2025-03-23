Real Sociedad

WATCH: Spain make dream start against The Netherlands as Mikel Oyarzabal scores penalty

Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, and they are course to get it after taking an early lead in the second leg of their quarter-final clash, which is being held at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Oyarzabal got the nod ahead of Alvaro Morata, and he is taking the chance given to him by de la Fuente. It’s a confident penalty, and like in the first leg on Thursday, Spain have scored early against The Netherlands.

