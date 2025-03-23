Spain need a victory against The Netherlands to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, and in extra time, they are leading again in this quarter-final second leg at the Mestalla.

Luis de la Fuente made three changes from the side that started in Rotterdam on Thursday, and it is one of the players that has come into the line-up that has made the difference early on. Mikel Oyarzabal was adjudged to have been fouled by Jean Paul van Hecke inside the penalty area, and the Real Sociedad captain dusted himself off to score from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, The Netherlands dragged themselves back level on the night and on aggregate, with the goal also from the penalty spot – it was scored by former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay, who won the spot-kick after he was fouled inside the area by Robin Le Normand.

Oyarzabal scored his second of the night to put Spain back in front with just over 20 minutes to go, but the Dutch equalised again soon after as Ian Maatsen found the back of the net. That meant extra time was required, and in the 103rd minute, La Roja have gone ahead for a third time as Lamine Yamal has struck.

¡Golazo enfermo de Lamine! El niño héroe que está dando la ventaja a España #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/hPs5cIUmzg — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 23, 2025

He does it for club.

He does it for his country. Lamine Yamal is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/OiI52guCFZ — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) March 23, 2025

💎 LAMINEEEEEEEE YAMAAAAAAAAAAL El pase de Huijsen es exquisito, el control de Lamine es mejor aún y la definición para poner en un museo. ¡España se vuelve a poner por delante ante Países Bajos! #SeleccionRTVE #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/zuWcfVhVVj — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) March 23, 2025

It’s a special goal from a special player, and now Spain only have the second half of extra time to see out if they are to reach the final four of the UEFA Nations League.