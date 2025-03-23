‘Targets identified’ as Barcelona look to bolster at right back for 2025/26

Barcelona are already working on their developing transfer plans for major squad improvement for the 2025/26 La Liga season.

La Blaugrana are fully focused on the campaign run-in with Hansi Flick’s side fighting across three fronts in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

However, behind the scenes, Sporting Director Deco is looking into potential transfer targets following talks with Flick.

Despite the consistency of Jules Kounde in a remodelled right back spot, the club are looking to bring in more specialised cover, to help the Frenchman.

Kounde is unlikely to be dislodged as first choice for Flick next season with the former Sevilla defender also closing in on a contract extension.

Barcelona are planning for all eventualities, including Kounde moving back into his favoured centre back role, or even the possibility of a tactical system change.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered a fresh update on the situation by claiming Barcelona will follow through on their plan to bring in another right back with ‘talks already started with several candidates’.

That has sent the transfer rumour mill buzzing in Catalonia amid speculation over who could be an option for Fick within the La Liga transfer market.

The current name topping the list appears to be Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu after a strong season in Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed their awareness of big clubs showing interest in the Romania international but they will not agree to a sale easily.

The latest update indicates they will quote Barcelona at least€25m which falls just outside the Catalans current budget for a back up player.

Barcelona’s indecision will not be entertained by Rayo – if they sense a sale is inevitable – with wider interest in Ratiu already being flagged up from Premier League pair Tottenham and Manchester City amid Kyle Walker and Pedro Porro potentially moving on this summer.