Raul Asencio was not able to make his Spain debut during Thursday’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg against The Netherlands, as he was left out of the 23-man matchday squad by head coach Luis de la Fuente. It turned out to be a missed opportunity for the 21-year-old, as Pau Cubarsi’s first half injury had presented an opportunity.

As per Marca, de la Fuente explained the decision to leave out Asencio when speaking ahead of Sunday’s return leg.

“This is a squad of great players and we manage it like any team. Three have to be left out. It was Raúl’s turn and he understood it perfectly. Everyone lives it naturally and with camaraderie, something fundamental for me and you all know it.

“No one is essential. Here the important thing is the team. The fundamental thing is commitment and solidarity. The team and the players know it and that condition of commitment and solidarity is what prevails in this group of players. Normally, I make little mistakes because they are very good. It’s very difficult to go wrong with these players. I always say that you have to have good people to be able to manage a dressing room. Suffering and the ability to overcome is something that this team has. I don’t know this sport without suffering. Suffering is very healthy not only for sport, but for any activity.”

It was Dean Huijsen that was preferred to Asencio, and he was the one that made his senior debut after Cubarsi’s injury. De la Fuente also spoke on the youngster during his pre-match press conference.

“Surely, for many, the appearance of Huijsen is a discovery. He had already been with us for a while, with Santi Denia in the U-21s. Many of the ones that you say are surprises, are not. We know very well the raw material we have in this country. Spanish football is an inexhaustible source of talent.”