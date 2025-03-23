Barcelona have been given some shock support from the RFEF ahead of their incoming La Liga return against Osasuna on March 27.

The joint decision by La Liga and the RFEF to reschedule Barcelona’s home game with Osasuna on that date has been met with frustration by both clubs.

Objections were sent from Catalonia and Pamplona as the new date did not meet FIFA’s rules on players requiring at least 72 hours of rest in between games for club or country.

However, the tightness of the calendar dictated otherwise, and both calls were rejected as the game remains in place.

Barcelona will have the majority of their squad back from international duty – with the exceptions expected to be Ronald Araujo and Raphinha – travelling back from South America – but Hansi Flick’s team will have little time to prepare.

Flick will assess his squad in the coming days, but reports from Marca confirm the RFEF’s call to release three Barcelona players early from U21 duty, ahead of their friendly in Germany.

Fermin Lopez, Pablo Torre and Gerard Martin will all head back to Barcelona with the latter earmarked as a possible option to cover for Pau Cubarsi’s injury.

Lopez and Torre could be given some game time with a host of midfielders playing two successive games with their national teams including Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Lopez and Martin both completed 75 minutes in the U21s 2-2 friendly draw against Czechia last week, with Torre coming on for the closing stages, but they are not needed for a non-competitive game in Germany.

Santi Denia’s team have already secured their spot in this summer’s UEFA Euro U21 tournament with his side looking to avenge their 2023 final loss to England.

La Rojita have been placed in Group A alongside host nation Slovakia, Italy and Romania.