Sevilla to test Aston Villa’s transfer resolve on Dutch starlet

Sevilla are in firm need of squad reinforcements for the 2025/26 season as they continue to battle for European qualification.

The Andalucians will need a strong end to the campaign to force themselves into the top seven but that is the task at hand for Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

As Pimienta focuses on matters on the pitch, Sporting Director Victor Orta is already working on summer transfers, with midfield a key area of focus.

A lack of new faces in midfield caused frustration at the start of the current campaign and Orta is keen to avoid a repeat.

Sevilla are not expected to activate their €12m purchase clause on Albert Sambi Lokonga, unless Arsenal offer them a reduced deal, so other targets have emerged.

As per reports from Estadio Deportivo, Dutch U21 international Lamare Bogarde is now on the radar, despite his limited game time at Villa Park.

Bogarde’s name was mentioned in January, as part of a possible deal for Loic Bade to move to Birmingham, but that did not materialise.

The 21-year-old does not appear to be in Unai Emery’s first team plans for 2025, with his contract expiring in 2026, and this summer is the likely final chance to bring in a transfer fee of around €5m.

Bogarde addressed the rumours following his debut for the Netherlands U21 side earlier this week – where he was sent off in a 2-1 win over Italy – and he indicated a decision is incoming with Ajax also interested in his services.

“It’s fantastic that a big club like Ajax is interested in you. But, I still have a contract in place with Aston Villa. More information about my future will be revealed soon,” he stated in an interview with Dutch media.

“Right now, I’m happy at my club, and we’ll make a decision on the future together. We’ll see what happens.”