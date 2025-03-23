Real Madrid transfer target unconvinced by 2025 exit

Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer transfer window, and one player on their radar is Nico Paz, whom they sold to Como 12 months prior. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Martin Zubimendi are also expected to be targets for Los Blancos, but there is much more jeopardy surrounding possible deals for them compared to the young Argentine midfielder.

As part of last summer’s agreement with Como, Real Madrid have retained a buy-back clause for Paz – and they are considering to activate it. The 20-year-old has had an excellent first season in senior football, with six goals and five assists in 27 Serie A appearances, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by officials at the Santiago Bernabeu, as has been confirmed by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Real Madrid’s possible pursuit for Paz could be stonewalled, as the player’s father has told La Provincia di Como (via Relevo) that his son may be tempted to remain at Como for at least one more season.

“I think that if you ask Nico what he would like to do, I think he would like to stay here for another year, because he feels very good and is happy. He likes everything here, the team, the group, the people… I would also agree.”

A return to Real Madrid may not be the best idea for Paz, should it arise this summer. He was unable to break into the first team prior to his 2024 departure, and in terms of Ancelotti’s midfield options, not much has changed. As such, he would likely be behind the likes of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler as offensive players in the centre of the park.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid make their move, but it would probably suit them if Como held on to Paz for one more season as they are more likely to need him in 2026 compared to now.