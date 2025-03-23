Real Madrid on ‘red alert’ over Premier League star as contract talks stall

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring a new central defender into the club ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Los Blancos have developed a reputation for shrewd moves in the transfer market in recent years and Ancelotti resisted the temptation to sign a player in the January window.

Ancelotti was confident the return of David Alaba to full fitness – alongside the impressive rise of Raul Asencio – would cover until the end of the campaign.

That strategy gives Ancelotti more time to assess his options, but it is clear the situation needs to be addressed, with Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal all aged 30+.

The push for Trent Alexander-Arnold would be a key addition at right back but he may not be the only player swapping Anfield for the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2025.

As per a fresh update from Football Insider, Los Blancos have been put on ‘red alert’ over a possible move for Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid have expressed a consistent interest in the France international despite his importance to the Premier League leaders.

With uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk’s continuation, Liverpool moved quickly to open contract extension talks with Konate, but no agreement has been reached.

The report claims Real Madrid and PSG are ready to step up their links as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract in June.

If Liverpool are unable to agree an extension with the former RB Leipzig defender, the incoming summer could be their final chance to bring in a transfer fee, which opens the door for Ancelotti.

Van Dijk’s future could dictate Konate’s and Real Madrid will watch closely as the situation develops.

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is also an option – on the back of making his senior Spain debut this week – but his asking price could be around €60m.