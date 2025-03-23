Spain are aiming to secure the victory over The Netherlands that they need to book their place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, following Thursday’s 2-2 draw in Rotterdam. La Roja are firm favourites to secure their progression at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium, although it is not certain that they will see off Ronald Koeman’s side.

It was a mixed performance from Spain on Thursday, with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Merino masking a rather disappointing defensive display. Despite this, there is not expected to be significant changes from the side that lined up at De Kuip.

As reported by Marca, there is expected to be only one change from the Spain side that started in Rotterdam, and it is an enforced one. Pau Cubarsi withdrew from the squad on Friday after suffering a blow to his ankle during the first leg, so he will play no part in Valencia – and rather surprisingly, his replacement is projected to be Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, rather than Dean Huijsen.

Asencio was left out of the squad completely for Thursday’s match, with de la Fuente preferring to have Huijsen as his backup centre-back. However, he will be included on his occasion, with a further report from Marca stating that Mario Gila, Ayoze Perez (who is suspended) and Yeremy Pino will be the three players that miss out on this occasion.

In terms of the visitors, they are also believed to be planning only one change, which is enforced too. Jorrel Hato is suspended after his red card in the first leg, and his replacement is expected to be former La Masia star Xavi Simons – this would see Jeremie Frimpong drop into defence, with Lutsharel Geertruida moving over to left-back.

It should be a compelling watch at the Mestalla. Spain are favourites to continue their defence of the Nations League, although The Netherlands are more than capable of causing a shock.