Luka Modric makes bold Ballon d’Or prediction on Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is certain to be amongst the favourites to win the coveted 2025 Ballon d’Or later this year.

Mbappe has stepped up since the start of 2025 and he heads into the final two months of the season with 31 goals scored in 44 games.

A sensational individual campaign will be balanced against team success in the Ballon d’Or race and Los Blancos are still in the title hunts for La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe’s form will be central in deciding where Real Madrid finish in terms of trophy success as his own tally keeps on growing.

He is on course to break Ivan Zamarano’s record of 37 goals scored in a debut Real Madrid season – from back in 1992/93 – and he could match his highest PSG mark.

Mbappe signed off in Paris with 44 goals last season, as a career high, and that figure is within his grasp in Madrid.

Ahead of the crunch run until the end of the campaign, club captain Luka Modric – who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 – backed Mbappe to bring the trophy back to Madrid for the first time since Karim Benzema won it in 2022.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. He has the ability to do things that have never been seen before,” Modric told an interview with Telefoot.

“What has impressed me most about Mbappe is his personality, his way of being. He’s an incredible kid, very humble, always willing to joke around and help his teammates.

“He’s very calm. From the outside, you might say he hasn’t had his best season, but he’s scored over 30 goals. Imagine if it was his best season!

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen.

“I tell him to keep helping Real Madrid win games. I’m sure he’ll be one of the favourites to win not just one Ballon d’Or, but several.”

Modric also addressed rumours on his future and hinted that his dream remains to retire in Madrid.