Barcelona are not planning to sign a striker this summer, although that could change is Alexander Isak becomes a viable option. The Catalan side are content with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as their number nine options, although the former will soon need to be replaced.

Isak, who recently helped Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup, has been in sensational form this season, and because of this, interest has grown in his services. Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be very keen on signing him, and Barcelona are also there – albeit, they are in the background for now.

Isak is said to be very interested in a possible move to Barcelona, and the club reciprocate this feeling. Despite their well-documented financial woes, there is a desire to bring him to Catalonia.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are in agreement that when the time comes, the club should look to go all-out to sign Isak, with Laporta especially keen on “a significant financial effort being made to achieve his signing”.

Barcelona met with Isak’s representatives towards the end of 2024, and while there was very little progress made in terms of an agreement of personal terms, both sides left with good feelings. However, getting a deal done would be extremely difficult as Newcastle have no plans to sell, and even if they did, their asking price would be sky-high.

Despite this, Barcelona would surely have a significant advantage over Arsenal and Liverpool in that Newcastle would prefer not to sell to a Premier League rival, so their asking price could be less than that of the one that clubs in England would need to pay.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can move for Isak in the future. There is no doubt that he would be the dream Lewandowski successor, but that dream could be an unrealistic one.