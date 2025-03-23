Barcelona star suffering with discomfort, unlikely to start against Osasuna

It will be an unusual international break for Barcelona, who round it off by playing their rearranged La Liga fixture against Osasuna on Thursday evening at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Due to this uncommon date, there has been complications in regards to players being available, and because of injuries, more could be set to miss out.

During Thursday’s UEFA Nations League fixture between The Netherlands and Spain, Pau Cubarsi suffered a blow to his ankle, and as a result, he was forced to withdraw from Luis de la Fuente’s squad ahead of the return leg of their quarter-final tie, which will be played at the Mestalla.

Because of this injury, Cubarsi has been listed as doubtful to face Osasuna on Thursday, and the same can be said for fellow central defender Inigo Martinez, who has been suffering with knee discomfort since last weekend’s comeback victory over Atletico Madrid.

And now MD have reported that Robert Lewandowski is another Barcelona player that is struggling ahead of the match against Osasuna. The Polish striker has been suffering with discomfort for multiple games, and because of this, Hansi Flick and his coaching staff are keen to take things easy with him, especially as he is currently away with his national team.

Because of this, Ferran Torres is reported to be in pole position to start as Barcelona’s striker for Thursday’s match – this is despite the fact that he also suffered minor discomfort earlier in the week, and that caused him to miss Spain’s fixture in Rotterdam. He will be available for the game on Sunday, and provided that he comes through that without any issues, he should be in the line-up at the Estadi Olimpic.

It is noted that Ferran was supposed to start the original fixture against Osasuna, which was postponed due to the sudden passing of Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.