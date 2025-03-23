Barcelona offered mixed Pau Cubarsi update ahead of Osasuna battle

Barcelona will leave a final fitness decision on Pau Cubarsi until just before their La Liga clash with Osasuna on March 27.

La Blaugrana return to action in their rearranged game on home soil following a controversial call by La Liga.

Both Barcelona and Osasuna initially objected to the match being played on the 27th as it fell outside FIFA’s rule on players needing 72 hours rest in between fixtures.

Barcelona will have several players travelling back from international duty and Hansi Flick is expected to field a rotated team due to the tight schedule.

Flick was hoping for an international window without injuries but defensive duo Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez both left Spain’s camp early due to issues.

Neither player is expected to be sidelined for long, but the concern is greater over teenager Cubarsi, who was forced off in the 2-2 UEFA Nations League draw in Rotterdam.

Barcelona fans are waiting anxiously for updates on the 18-year-old’s progress, and the latest prognosis is positive, but with caution.

Reports from Marca highlight that Cubarsi has suffered a ‘strain in the anterior tibiofibular ligament of his right ankle’ and will continue with treatment in the coming days.

Cubarsi will be assessed again in the next 48 hours, which will provide a clearer picture of his readiness to face Osasuna, or if Flick will need to look elsewhere.

However, there will be a concerted effort to get him fit for the game, with Martinez expected to miss out and Andreas Christensen already injured.

Ronald Araujo is not expected back in time from his trip with Uruguay, so Eric Garcia should step in, to cover at least one of the spots at centre back.

Gerard Martin is also an option, if Cubarsi is not ready, ahead of a quick turnaround to face a home derby against Girona on March 30