Barcelona keeping tabs on second Newcastle United midfielder

Barcelona do not currently have plans to sign a midfielder this summer, but if that changes, the Premier League could be where they target. They have been linked with Bruno Guimaraes in recent weeks, and now another Newcastle United star is revealed to be on their radar.

Arsenal are also said to be keen on Guimaraes, who could be available for transfer in the summer if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League. In this regard, another of their players that could become a possibility is Sandro Tonali, who has been a revelation for the Premier League side in recent months following his return to action after a 10-month ban.

And according to MD, Tonali is a player that Barcelona have in their sights. The Italian midfielder is a player that the Catalans have been aware of for some time, and back in 2020, they made a €65m offer to Brescia, but a deal did not end up materialising.

Since then, Barcelona have kept Tonali in their sights, although they failed to make a move when he joined AC Milan and then Newcastle, who paid €70m for him in the summer of 2023 Despite this, they could be tempted to make a move if he becomes available in the coming years, despite the fact that Hansi Flick’s squad is already well-stocked with midfielders.

Even if Tonali were to become available, it would take a very significant offer for Newcastle to part ways with the Italian international. Barcelona do not have the money to spend big on a position that does not need to be urgently addressed. They do want to make a major signing in the summer, although that is most likely to be for a new left winger, most likely Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.