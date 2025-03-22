Barcelona are determined to sign a new left winger in the summer, and at this stage, their top target is in the Premier League – that being Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Sporting director Deco has already been working behind the scenes to make preparations for the possible arrival of the Colombian international before the start of next season.

It is Deco that is leading Barcelona’s interest in Diaz, who is expected to be available for transfer during the summer. And if he were to move on from Liverpool, the Catalan capital looks to be the most likely destination.

As per CaughtOffside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the matter, and he has revealed that Barcelona have a very good relations with Diaz’s entourage.

“I’m told that Barca have a very good relationship with people close to Luis Diaz. I’m also told that Luis Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain, in this case at Barcelona – very exciting football for a fast, quality player with these skills would be absolutely perfect, so Luis Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity.”

On top of this, MD have reported that Diaz is only thinking about a move to Barcelona if he does leave Liverpool, and he is prepared to wait until the Catalans have the financial capability to make a deal happen.

Diaz has been a Barcelona fan since his early childhood, and it is his dream to adorn the famous Blaugrana jersey. This summer looks like being his best chance for that to become a reality, although the Catalans will need to raise funds in order to be able to negotiate with Liverpool.

At this stage, it seems inevitable that Barcelona will move for Diaz in the summer, and it would be no surprise to be a deal completed.