Ronald Koeman reveals Dutch plan to stop Lamine Yamal

Ronald Koeman has highlighted how the Netherlands plan to stop Lamine Yamal in their UEFA Nations League battle with Spain.

The two sides face off in Valencia with the winners heading into the June final series as Spain battle to retain their title from 2023.

Mikel Merino’s late goal off the bench sealed a 2-2 draw for Luis de la Fuente in Rotterdam and the stakes are high at the Estadio Mestalla.

Lamine Yamal had a quiet night at De Kuip, with a hand in Pedri’s assist for Nico Williams’ opening goal, but his starting spot is unchallenged.

De la Fuente has hinted at starting Ferran Torres as a replacement for Alvaro Morata in between Lamine Yamal and Williams.

Koeman opened up on his time at Valencia and Barcelona, in a broad pre-match press conference, alongside praise for Pedri’s development into one of the world’s top central midfielders.

However, the Dutch boss naturally faced questions on the plan to ensure Lamine Yamal is kept quiet again, with last week’s left back Jorrel Hato suspended after a red card.

“I don’t like to talk about individual players. I think we controlled Lamine Yamal well in the first game, but you can never completely cover a player of that talent,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s not just a question of who plays at full back. The other players have to help too.

“Stopping a player like that is impossible. At any moment he can open the game up, because of his quality with the ball.”

The natural option to replace Hato appeared to be Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, but he has withdrawn from Koeman’s squad due to illness, and returned North London.

Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen has been called up as a replacement and he could make his senior debut due to a lack of other options for Koeman.