Rodrigo De Paul recalled for Argentina v Brazil

Argentina host old rivals Brazil in a huge 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on March 26 In Buenos Aires.

Nicolas Otamendi captained the defending world and Copa America champions to a narrow 1-0 victory in Uruguay last week as Thiago Almada’s late goal sealed victory.

Lionel Messi’s injury-enforced absence was the key talking point heading into the game but Lionel Sclaoni’s side got the job done in Montevideo.

That win secured at least a playoff spot in qualification for Scaloni’s team, and a win over Brazil will seal their spot in the tournament next summer, ahead of four more games in June and September.

Scaloni is expected to tweak his starting line up against the Samba Boys, and as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he has already confirmed Rodrigo De Paul will start.

De Paul landed back in Argentina only half-fit, as he continues to manage an injury picked up for Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and he was rested against Uruguay.

That was done with the intention of keeping him back for the Brazil clash as Diego Simeone has also brought him in and out of his Los Rojiblancos side.

Leandro Paredes is likely to be the player to make way for De Paul with Nico Gonzalez banned after being sent off when coming on late on in Montevideo.

De Paul will partner Alexis Mac Allister in the Argentina engine room alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Atletico Madrid clubmates Nahuel Molina and Julian Alvarez should also remain in the starting line up with Vinicius Junior leading the opponents attack.

Brazil needed a moment of late magic from their No.7 in their home clash with Colombia last week as he netted a 99th minute winner in Brasilia.

Brazil are currently third in the CONMEBOL qualification rankings and they have work to do over the summer to seal a place at the World Cup.