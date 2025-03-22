Robert Lewandowski answers injury concern after Poland setback

Barcelona fans held their breath as Robert Lewandowski limped off the field in Poland’s 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania.

The hosts were forced to battle for victory in Warsaw against their neighbours as Lewandowski and Co. looked to be ending the night with a 0-0 draw on March 21.

However, Lewandowski showed his razor sharp instincts in the final minutes to net his 85th international goal, and seal a key win in Poland’s qualification opener.

That goal was almost immediately followed by the striker signalling to the Poland bench that he needed to come off due to a calf issue.

Lewandowski was able to walk off the pitch at the National Stadium, but speculation was soon triggered over the extent of the injury, with Barcelona desperate to keep him fit for the crunch season run-in.

Captaining Poland remains crucial for Lewandowski, and despite Hansi Flick’s concern over players returning to Barcelona with injuries, he will remain with his national team.

After the game, Lewandowski indicated the substitution came ‘as a precaution to avoid aggravating the injury further’ and confirmed ‘he should be fine’ for their next game.

Poland host Malta in Warsaw on March 24 as Lewandowski aims to secure maximum points from their first two games in Group G.

Spain or the Netherlands will be added to the five-team group this summer depending on who wins their incoming UEFA Nations League quarter final clash.

Lewandowski is expected to return to Barcelona immediately after international duty, on March 25, and he is one of the Barcelona internationals who will have less than 72 hours of rest before the rearranged match against Osasuna on March 27.

Flick is expected to use players not used on international duty against Osasuna after an appeal to change the date again was rejected by La Liga and the RFEF due to a stacked schedule.