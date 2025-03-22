Real Madrid have two midfielders on shortlist for summer move

Real Madrid could be busy this summer, with players wanted across three positions: right-back, centre-back and centre midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are the favourites to the players that address the first two, but the latter is much less straightforward.

In recent months, Martin Zubimendi has emerged as a player that Real Madrid like a lot, and they believe that he could be the player to fill the large void that was left by Toni Kroos last summer. However, the issue is that Arsenal are pushing very hard to finalise the signing of the 26-year-old Real Sociedad pivot, and the advantage they have is that they are prepared to pay his release clause, which is something that Los Blancos have reservations about.

As per Diario AS, Zubimendi is the midfielder that is considered most viable for Real Madrid to sign, and the fact that he is Spanish does work in his favour as club bosses are keen for more homegrown players to be added to the first team squad.

According to the report, another player that Real Madrid have an interest in is Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal star Vitinha. However, club officials see it as almost impossible for him to be prised away from the Ligue 1 giants, whom they could face in the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League.

It certainly will not be easy for Real Madrid to complete all of the business needed to significantly improve their squad. At this stage, the arrival of Alexander-Arnold is taken for granted, but Premier League interest in Huijsen and Zubimendi threatens to complicate their pursuits of both players. For now, they will focus on having a strong end to the 2024-25 season, before the time for transfers comes around in July.