Premier League trio offer ‘frustrated’ Barcelona star 2025 exit route

Barcelona star Ferran Torres faces a decision on his future at the club this summer amid fresh transfer interest.

Torres is expected to play a rotating role in the final weeks of the 2024/25 season as he has done throughout Hansi Flick’s first year in charge.

With Robert Lewandowski established as first choice through the middle of Flick’s attack, flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Torres’ game time has been reduced.

Despite his limited starts, Torres has still managed 13 goals across all competitions in 2024/25, including seven since the start of 2025, and two off the bench in the superb 4-3 comeback win at Atletico Madrid.

He remains important in Flick’s plans and the former Manchester City forward is not short on confidence after recently indicating he is ready to replace Lewandowski in the longer term.

Lewandowski has extended his contract until the end of 2025/26, and continues to smash in goal at an incredible rate, but his future beyond 2026 is dependent on multiple factors.

If Torres is willing to wait, Flick could put his faith in the Foios-born striker, but if his frustration at a lack of prominence increases – a Premier League return could be put forward.

Torres struggled in 18 months at the Etihad Stadium, with homesickness also a factor in his decision to return to Spain, but he is a more developed player now.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, three Premier League clubs are monitoring him, with Barcelona potentially quoting around €40m.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa are rumoured to be the interested parties with Arne Slot offering the greater guarantee of UEFA Champions League football.

United’s turmoil is a concern, and Villa are undecided over permanent moves for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, with Liverpool on the hunt for a new striker if they offload Darwin Nunez – with a move to Torres not dependent on Mohamed Salah’s future.