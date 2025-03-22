Luka Modric sets out Real Madrid ‘dream’ ahead of contract decision

Real Madrid star Luka Modric remains focused on his goal of playing on at the club beyond his 40th birthday.

The Croatia international has already broken new ground as the club’s oldest appearance maker and goal scorer this season and he is hungry for more in 2025/26.

Despite his reduced game time in recent months, Modric is crucial as Carlo Ancelotti’s club captain in Madrid, and the 39-year-old commands the respect of every member of his star studded squad.

Ancelotti has regularly hailed his impact and called on the club to sanction another one-year extension as part of his claim that Modric has earned the right to decide when he leaves.

The long term goal for Modric is to lead Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America before making a call on retiring from the football after that.

The swirling rumours over his future indicate he is open to signing on for the 2025/26 season even with the caveat of another wage cut.

The club and Modric’s representatives will now sit down and assess the details of a renewal with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that is Modric’s wish.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League and MLS will be rebuffed as he wants to stay in Europe to prepare for the World Cup.

As part of an exclusive interview with French outlet Telefoot, Modric offered an update on his intentions, but admitted there is still some way to go.

“Right now, I’m not thinking about retirement. But as I’ve always said – I would like to retire at Real Madrid, that would be a dream for me. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of the season left, and I want to focus on what’s left, because there are a lot of games still to play. I’m in no rush to make a decision.”

Modric will captain Croatia against France in their UEFA Nations League quarter final second leg tomorrow after leading his side to a 2-0 home win in the first leg last week.