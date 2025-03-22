Spain boss Luis de la Fuente had plenty of positive news ahead of the crunch UEFA Nations League quarter final second leg with the Netherlands.

Mikel Merino’s late goal sealed a 2-2 draw for De la Fuente in Rotterdam as his side were forced battle back to avoid defeat at De Kuip.

That means it will be a winner takes all clash in Valencia on March 23, with both sides looking to reach the final series in June, as De la Fuente aims to defend his title from 2023.

Ahead of the trip to the Estadio Mestalla, De la Fuente addressed a host of fitness questions on his squad, with Pau Cubarsi already returning to Barcelona injured.

The teenage defender was forced off in the first half against the Dutch, but the injury is not expected to be a long term absence, with caution taken over his recovery back in Catalonia.

Dean Huijsen could be handed a first senior start as his replacement, after being given a Spain debut off the bench in the first leg, but there is a lack of experienced options at centre back.

However, Robin Le Normand has shaken off a minor injury, and remains at the heart of De la Fuente’s back line with captain Alvaro Morata also passed fit.

Le Normand will keep his spot, but De la Fuente hinted he is considering an alternative to Morata, after the veteran striker struggled to make an impact in the first game.

“I’m considering Ferran Torres as a No.9, but we also have Olmo, Oyarzabal, Morata, Samu… we’ll see which player we choose depending on the game plan. Whoever comes off the bench will also be important”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Dani Olmo is an option to start in midfield with De la Fuente again confirming he is happy to pair him with Barcelona teammate Pedri.