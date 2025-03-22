Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been assured of his World Cup spot with the Germany national team.

Ter Stegen is currently working his way back to full fitness following an ACL injury earlier this season and Barcelona are confident he could feature again before the campaign ends.

The No.1 battle in Ter Stegen’s absence has hit some controversy with Inaki Pena now replaced by Wojciech Szczesny following the latter’s free transfer arrival.

Pena could now look to move on in the summer with Barcelona open to extending Szczesny’s deal into the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the futures of Pena and Szczesny are not expected to impact on Ter Stegen’s starting spot in Catalonia, with Hansi Flick counting on him as first choice in goal for next season.

Ter Stegen could be involved for Germany in the June UEFA Nations League finals series, if Julian Nagelsmann’s side secure qualification, and he will be key to their push for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His high profile battle against Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer to be the starting goal keeper for Germany has been a key story around the squad for over a decade.

However, Neuer’s decision to retire from international duty last summer, and Ter Stegen’s subsequent injury, has created a vacuum for Nagelsmann.

Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel have covered the role since October but Nagelsmann is in no doubt over Ter Stegen’s place in his plans.

“I have often stated that if Marc is fit and healthy, he is No.1 in my team. He deserves to play in a big tournament after all these years,” as per quotes from DW Sports.

“If he is not fit, the battle is open to all keepers.”

Germany host Italy tomorrow in Dortmund in their Nations League quarter final second leg after winning 2-1 away in Milan last week.