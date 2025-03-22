Last week, Real Madrid made it into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Atletico Madrid – but it was not without controversy. It took a penalty shoot-out for the teams to the separated across two legs, and in that, Los Blancos walked away with a 4-2 success, but it could have been so different had it not been for VAR intervention.

Atleti striker Julian Alvarez was flagged for a “double-touch” penalty during the shoot-out. His effort was scored, but after a VAR review, it was deemed that he has touched the ball with both feet, and because of this, it was annulled.

Atleti were furious about this, and many neutrals have also expressed unease about the decision – and it has led to conversations about whether the rule needs to be changed.

Alvarez himself has now addressed the matter in an interview with ESPN (via Sport). He admitted that he did not feel that the ball had touched his left foot, and he also expressed a desire for the rule to be changed by UEFA/FIFA.

“I have watched it a thousand times, there are videos everywhere. The truth is that I don’t feel the touch, because if there were two touches, the contact is minimal and it is very difficult to perceive it.

“I think the rule has to be a little clearer because I don’t try to take any advantage and if the goalkeeper is off his line when he makes a save, the penalty is repeated. This is not to take any advantage. It’s a shame what happened.”

The matter has certainly left a bad taste in Atletico Madrid’s mouth, as they lost another Champions League match-up against their bitter rivals. Alvarez and his teammates must now contend themselves with fighting for success in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.